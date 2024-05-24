Celsius Generating Profits at Torrid Pace

FXEmpire.com -

Its health-conscious offerings use natural ingredients, have no sugar, and generate unrivaled profits. Case in point: the company’s gross margin increased to 51.2% in 2024’s first quarter versus 43.8% a year earlier, producing an 89% profit jump.

Celsius’ improved supply chain and strong industry tailwinds bode well for the future. It’s no wonder CELH shares are up 68% this year – and they could rise more. MAPsignals data shows how Big Money investors are betting heavily on the forward picture of the stock.

Celsius Shares Riding Heavy Demand

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. In the last year, CELH has enjoyed strong investor demand, which we believe to be institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusually large volumes in CELH shares. They reflect our proprietary inflow signal, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of staples names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with Celsius.

Celsius Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and a healthy fundamental backdrop make this company worth investigating. As you can see, CELH has had incredible sales growth and strong profits:

3-year sales growth rate (+116.7%)

Profit margin (+17.2%)

Source: FactSet

EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +33.6%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. CELH has a track record of strong financial performance.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

Celsius has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report many times since 2020. The blue bars below show when CELH was a top pick…energizing returns along the way:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit…the best of the best. Big Money demand drives stocks upward.

Celsius Price Prediction

The CELH rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in CELH at the time of publication.

If you are a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) or are a serious investor, take your investing to the next level, learn more about the MAPsignals process here.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.