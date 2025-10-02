Is Celsius (CELH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 32.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CELH has moved about 118.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 0.6% on average. This means that Celsius Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carriage Services (CSV). The stock is up 11.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Carriage Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.6% so far this year, so CELH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Carriage Services belongs to the Funeral Services industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #8. The industry has moved +2.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Celsius Holdings Inc. and Carriage Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

