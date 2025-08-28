Is Celsius (CELH) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Celsius Holdings Inc. is one of 178 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH's full-year earnings has moved 26.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CELH has moved about 126.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Celsius Holdings Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nestle SA (NSRGY). The stock is up 12.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Nestle SA's current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Celsius Holdings Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.8% so far this year, so CELH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Nestle SA falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #177. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Celsius Holdings Inc. and Nestle SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

