Celsius (CEL) Pops 16% Despite Negative Action From Government Agency

Sometimes negative news has unexpectedly positive effects on the value of a specific asset. The latest example of that involves a legal filing from California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) yesterday, asserting that crypto lender Celsius offered unregistered digital securities to investors. Usually that type of legal action spells trouble for an asset.

However, according to CoinMarketCap at press time, the Celsius token is up 16% after that news and it has soared 110% over the past month to a price of $1.85 since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to protect it from legal claims and debtors.

Additionally, its 24-hour trading volume has shot up 115% to $22.8 million, signaling that investors believe the crypto is undervalued and has potential upside despite its legal challenges. Celsius' all-time high was $8.02 last June, while its current price point represents a 77% discount from that peak.

The CEL token is different from the Celsius trading network

It's important to note that the CEL token is still available for trading on various cryptocurrency exchanges for speculative investors. However, clients who invested funds using the Celsius exchange to earn interest in other digital assets cannot access those funds because Celsius froze those accounts in late June. That controversial move to restrict access to investments sparked outrage among the 1.7 million users blocked from their accounts. While Celsius subsequently paid off hundreds of millions in debt and converted some of its liquid assets to wrapped Bitcoin to shore up its financials, it wasn't enough to stop the bankruptcy filings.

The Chapter 11 filing triggered regulatory investigations from state agencies in Vermont, Washington, Texas, and New Jersey -- with the California DFPI piling on as well. Bankruptcy protection typically does not end well for investors in the organization, but investors in the CEL token are betting that Celsius will successfully emerge from bankruptcy.

That's both good news and bad news for various investors, and it should serve as a cautionary warning for everyone interested in crypto assets to thoroughly understand and research where they put their money. Right now, there is way too much uncertainty and legal bluster for the average investor to comfortably buy into the Celsius token.

The Ascent's best crypto apps for 2022 (Bonuses, $0 commissions, and more)

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Tor Constantino has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.