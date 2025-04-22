Celsius and Harley-Davidson have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Over the last month and a half, the market has been nothing short of harrowing. Tech and energy have been hit the hardest, while there have been very few places to hide. The more defensive stocks have hung in there a bit better. Sometimes though, even stocks in the safest corners of the market get smacked down. Maybe it's the high beta, maybe it's the growth, but either way, it still happens.

Today's Bull of the Day is a stock that is well off 2024 highs, but has recovered nicely in the face of all this market pressure. I'm talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Celsius. Celsius Holdings specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. The company markets Celsius, the calorie burner, while selling its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company's products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin.

The reason for the favorable Zacks rank is that earnings estimates continue to move in one direction, to the upside. Over the course of the last sixty days, five analysts have increased their earnings estimates. Next year has seen 4 estimate increases. The bullish moves have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from 87 cents to $1.05 while next year's number is up from $1.01 to $1.18.

That sets current year earnings growth at 50% with next year's in at 13%. Looking over at the revenue side of things, current year revenue growth sits up at 55%, a monster number no matter how you look at it. Next year's number is expected to swell another 19% to $2.51 billion. Those numbers mean Celsius is currently trading at 35.6x earnings and 7.08x sales.

Estimates haven't always been on this trajectory. Looking back into early 2024, those numbers came crashing down. While the year-over-year growth remained intact, they were all trending in the wrong direction. That caused the stock to plummet from over $90 to lows near $21 before the company's last earnings report. That report came in 27% better than expectations.

The tariff tantrum the stock market has sent many sectors reeling. These actions, meant to stand up for the American consumer, have led to a ton of downside volatility. Eventually though, it is supposed to be for the better, with American companies benefiting.

Well, Harley-Davidson is about as American as it gets. With its iconic rumble and chrome-laden legacy, it's the kind of stock retail investors love to root for. But just because a brand tugs on our nostalgia strings doesn't mean it's a great place to park your money, especially when the fundamentals start to crack. And right now, HOG is riding through some serious headwinds, which is why I'm naming it my Bear of the Day.

Let's start with the demand picture. The motorcycle industry is facing a demographic cliff, with its core audience aging out and younger consumers far less interested in expensive hogs. Harley's LiveWire EV project, while ambitious, hasn't generated the buzz or revenue to offset the decline in traditional bike sales. The last earnings report reflected this softness, with revenue missing expectations and international sales dragging even harder. Add in tightening consumer credit and macro uncertainty, and it's no wonder analysts are slashing estimates.

Which brings us to the Zacks Rank. Harley-Davidson currently sits at a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), and that's not by accident. Over the past 60 days, we've seen multiple downward revisions to EPS estimates for both this quarter and the full year. That's a bearish signal we can't ignore. Analysts now expect negative earnings growth for the full year, a stark reversal from earlier optimism fueled by pandemic-era demand spikes. Current year Zacks Consensus Estimates are down from $4.20 to $3.24, a contraction of 5.81% on a sales contraction of 1.99%.

The Automotive – Domestic industry sits in the Bottom18% of our Zacks Industry Rank.

Additional content:

Under $10 Hertz Global Gaining Traction: Time to Buy?

Despite the stock market reeling under tariff pressure, vehicle rental company Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. emerged as a top gainer on Thursday, gaining momentum in share value. What caused Hertz's stock price to increase, and is now a good time to consider buying the stock? Let's delve into this.

Why Did Hertz Global Stock Shoot Up on Thursday?

Hertz's business has been struggling lately, with the company reporting a loss of nearly $2.9 billion in 2024. A decrease in the price of electric vehicles purchased in 2021 and vehicle depreciation caused the loss.

However, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman, is optimistic about Hertz's prospects as he has built a 19.8% stake in the company. Since late 2024, he has accumulated a stake of 12.7 million shares.

This makes one wonder what the hedge fund manager sees in the stressed company? Ackman expects Hertz to look beyond a bad investment in Tesla Inc.'s electric vehicles and make the most of higher used-car prices resulting from the Trump administration's tariffs on U.S. auto imports.

Automakers such as Volkswagen and Audi may stop imports to avoid the 25% levies. But the increase in availability of used cars may drive up the prices due to higher demand. Ackman stated that with over 500,000 vehicles valued at nearly $12 billion, a 10% increase in used car prices would result in a $1.2 billion rise in auto assets for Hertz.

Ackman is also optimistic about management's capability to turn around the company. He believes Hertz's CEO, Gil West, has the wherewithal to manage the company's debt load, curtail operating expenses, increase unit revenue, and boost profit margins in the coming years.

Ackman's big bet on the rental car company helped Hertz's shares soar almost 44% in New York trading on Thursday. The company's shares have now more than doubled in value in the last two trading sessions. On Thursday, HTZ shares touched an all-time high of $8.74 before closing the day at $8.22. Its shares have surged 125.2% year to date, in contrast to the Transportation - Services industry's loss of 9.2%.

Should You Buy HTZ Stock Now?

Ackman's big bet boosted the stock price of Hertz. However, fundamentally, the rental business still incurs high fixed costs for fleet and vehicle depreciation, with no significant changes.

Moreover, despite Ackman's confidence, the long-term prospects are grim for Hertz amid economic uncertainty. Consumer sentiment has soured due to tariffs, leading to reduced travel spending and negatively impacting rental companies like Hertz.

Hertz has also not been able to generate profits proficiently. This is because its net profit margin is a negative 31.6%, whereas the industry average is 1.2%.

Therefore, Hertz, regrettably, has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$1.30 for HTZ's earnings per share (EPS) is down by -864.7% from a year ago. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

