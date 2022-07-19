Celsion Appoints Corinne Le Goff To Succeed Michael Tardugno As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Celsion Corp. (CLSN) announced Tuesday that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed biopharmaceutical leader Corinne Le Goff as President and Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective July 18, 2022.

The current President and CEO Michael Tardugno will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of Celsion's Board of Directors.

Le Goff brings decades of global healthcare leadership experience to the Company across a range of therapeutic areas including oncology, vaccines, immunology, CNS and cardio-metabolism. She brings a wealth of experience in developing and launching successful drugs from her tenure at both large, pharmaceutical companies and small, innovative biotech companies.

Prior to Celsion, Le Goff most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Moderna. She joined from Amgen, where she served as President of the U.S. Business, as Senior Vice President of Global Product Strategy & Commercial Innovation and as President of the Europe Region overseeing 48 markets.

Prior to joining Amgen, Le Goff held a number of senior international roles at Roche, including President of Roche France, a major affiliate of the Roche Group, and Global Product Strategy Head of Neuroscience & Rare Diseases. Early in her career, Le Goff spent 11 years in various leadership roles at Sanofi and Pfizer in the U.S

