Celonis raises $1 billion, taps Google exec as CFO

June 2 (Reuters) - Celonis, a German process mining software startup, raised $1 billion in its Series D funding round, taking its post-money valuation to more than $11 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

Celonis also appointed former Wall Street analyst and Google GOOGL.O executive Carlos Kirjner as its chief financial officer.

