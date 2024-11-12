CELM Inc. Reports Modest Growth Amid Stock Split

CELM, Inc. (JP:7367) has released an update.

CELM Inc. reported a modest increase in net sales and EBITDA for the first half of fiscal 2025, with net sales rising 3.3% to 3,542 million yen and EBITDA up 5% to 635 million yen, despite a slight dip in operating and ordinary profits. The company also implemented a 2-for-1 stock split, affecting earnings per share calculations and revised its dividend forecast to reflect these changes. Looking ahead, CELM anticipates continued growth for the full fiscal year, projecting a 6.7% increase in net sales and EBITDA.

