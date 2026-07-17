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Cellyan Gets Nasdaq Extension To Regain Compliance; Shares Fall 14% In Pre-Market

July 17, 2026 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cellyan Biotechnology Co., Ltd (HKPD), a pharmaceutical holding company, announced receipt of a notification letter from the Nasdaq's Listing Qualification Department on July 14, 2026, granting additional time to regain compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price requirement.

The letter indicated that the company had been granted an additional compliance period of 180 calendar days until January 11, 2027.

To regain compliance, Cellyan must maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for its Class A ordinary shares for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days before the deadline.

Nasdaq granted the extension after determining that the company satisfies all other initial listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market, except the minimum bid price rule.

The company also informed Nasdaq that it intends to cure the deficiency during the extension period, including, if necessary, through a reverse share split.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's Class A ordinary shares, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "HKPD."

Cellyan shares closed Thursday down 5.18% at $0.43. In the pre-market, shares are trading down 14.05% at $0.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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