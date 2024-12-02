News & Insights

Cellularline Strengthens Position with Share Buy-Back

December 02, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.

Cellularline S.p.A., a leader in smartphone and tablet accessories, has announced the purchase of 11,308 treasury shares, valued at approximately €26,854, as part of a buy-back program. These shares were acquired through Intesa Sanpaolo, increasing Cellularline’s total holdings to over 502,000 treasury shares. The company continues to strengthen its market position, with products available in over 60 countries.

