Cellularline Strengthens Position with Share Buy-Back

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cellularline S.p.A., a leader in smartphone and tablet accessories, has announced the purchase of 11,308 treasury shares, valued at approximately €26,854, as part of a buy-back program. These shares were acquired through Intesa Sanpaolo, increasing Cellularline’s total holdings to over 502,000 treasury shares. The company continues to strengthen its market position, with products available in over 60 countries.
For further insights into IT:CELL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.