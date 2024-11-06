News & Insights

Cellularline SpA Reports Revenue Growth and Debt Reduction

November 06, 2024 — 11:21 am EST

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.

Cellularline SpA reported a 5% increase in consolidated revenues to €117.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, alongside a notable 17% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €15.1 million. The company also reduced its net financial debt significantly, down to €24.8 million, highlighting its financial stability and growth strategy. The Board of Directors is proposing the adoption of a benefit corporation status while preparing for key upcoming sales events.

