Cellularline SpA Reports Revenue Growth and Debt Reduction

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.
Cellularline SpA reported a 5% increase in consolidated revenues to €117.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, alongside a notable 17% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €15.1 million. The company also reduced its net financial debt significantly, down to €24.8 million, highlighting its financial stability and growth strategy. The Board of Directors is proposing the adoption of a benefit corporation status while preparing for key upcoming sales events.
