Cellularline S.p.A. Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.

Cellularline S.p.A. has announced the publication of details for its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting on December 12, 2024, highlighting its leading position in the smartphone and tablet accessories market. The company, known for its innovative product offerings, sells in over 60 countries and maintains a strong brand portfolio.

