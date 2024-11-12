News & Insights

Stocks

Cellularline S.p.A. Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting

November 12, 2024 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.

Cellularline S.p.A. has announced the publication of details for its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting on December 12, 2024, highlighting its leading position in the smartphone and tablet accessories market. The company, known for its innovative product offerings, sells in over 60 countries and maintains a strong brand portfolio.

For further insights into IT:CELL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.