Cellularline S.p.A. Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

Cellularline S.p.A., a leader in smartphone and tablet accessories, has purchased 13,141 of its own shares, valued at over 32,000 euros, as part of a buy-back program. This move, facilitated by Intesa Sanpaolo, reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to manage its treasury shares effectively. Cellularline continues to expand its global presence, with products sold in over 60 countries.

