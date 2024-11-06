News & Insights

Cellularline S.p.A. Boosts Revenues and Eyes Growth

November 06, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Cellularline SpA (IT:CELL) has released an update.

Cellularline S.p.A. reported a 5% increase in consolidated revenues to €117.7 million for the first nine months of 2024, alongside a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA and a reduction in net financial debt, highlighting the company’s solid financial health. The Board is proposing the adoption of benefit corporation status as the company focuses on strategic growth and expansion, particularly during key sales periods like Black Friday and Christmas.

