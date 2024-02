Feb 22 (Reuters) - A cellular outage in the United States was reported by AT&T, T Mobile, Verizon and other network users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.