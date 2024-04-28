Celltrion USA Signs Deal With Express Scripts For Its Therapy For Autoimmune Diseases

(RTTNews) - Celltrion USA said that it reached an agreement with Express Scripts. The agreement provides ZYMFENTRA Preferred Brand Access on the Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary serving 21.9 Million insured lives.

Express Scripts provides plan participants such as Health Plans of the PBM the ability to add ZYMFENTRA or infliximab-dyyb to their formularies.

Celltrion's ZYMFENTRA, the first and only FDA-approved subcutaneous infliximab, is now commercially available in the U.S.

