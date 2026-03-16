Celltrion Announces Commercial Availability In US Of AVTOZMA SC, Tocilizumab Biosimilar

(RTTNews) - South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion, Inc. (068270.KS) announced Monday that AVTOZMA (tocilizumab-anoh) subcutaneous (SC) formulation is now commercially available to patients in the United States. It is available in a 162 mg/0.9 mL solution for injection in a single-dose prefilled syringe or a single-dose prefilled autoinjector.

With this launch, Celltrion's AVTOZMA becomes one of the first tocilizumab biosimilars to have both an intravenous (IV) and a SC formulation approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and commercially available on the U.S. market.

The SC formulation of AVTOZMA is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), giant cell arteritis (GCA), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (PJIA) and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA).

Celltrion provides support to U.S. patients prescribed AVTOZMA through its patient support program, Celltrion CONNECT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.