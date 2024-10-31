News & Insights

CellSource Launches New Subsidiary for Medical Collaboration

October 31, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

CellSource Co., Ltd. (JP:4880) has released an update.

CellSource Co., Ltd. has announced the establishment of a new subsidiary, Hybrid Medical Co., Ltd., to enhance collaboration with medical institutions in regenerative medicine, especially within orthopedics. The subsidiary will be wholly owned by CellSource and is set to begin operations in November 2024. This strategic move is expected to have a minimal impact on the company’s financial performance for the current fiscal year.

