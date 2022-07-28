Cellnex's H1 core earnings rise 59% thanks to acquisitions, keeps outlook

BARCELONA, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC reported on Thursday first-half core earnings of 1.28 billion euros ($1.29 billion), a 59% year-to-year increase, benefiting from its ambitious expansion process and rising revenue, while it kept its outlook for the year.

However, Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator remained in the red, as its net loss doubled to 170 million euros due to larger amortisation and costs from its 2021 acquisitions.

($1 = 0.9887 euros)

