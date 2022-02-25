Cellnex's core earnings grow 63% in 2021, net loss doubles

BARCELONA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Friday it doubled its net loss to 351 million euros ($394.35 million) in 2021 due costs linked to its expansion and job cuts, but achieved its forecast as core earnings grew 63%.

The Spanish company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 1.92 billion euros, while revenue grew 58% to 2.536 billion euros, both slightly above the company's outlook and Refinitiv's estimates.

In 2022, Cellnex expects its EBITDA to grow to between 2.65 billion and 2.7 billion euros while revenues to reach 3.460-3.510 billion euros. It maintained its 2025 target of an EBITDA above 3 billion euros and revenues above 4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8926 euros)

