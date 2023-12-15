News & Insights

Cellnex's CEO expects sector consolidation in Europe -Il Sole 24 Ore

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

December 15, 2023 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro and Andrea Mandala for Reuters ->

MADRID, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone mast operator Cellnex's CLNX.MC CEO Marco Patuano expects consolidation in the industry in 2025 or 2026, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

"The passive digital infrastructure business is a business of scale. You can only be a relevant and efficient player if you have scale," Patuano was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

A company spokesman confirmed the comments.

Cellnex, which had fuelled a fast expansion in many European countries through debt for several years, has switched to focus on reducing debt and upgrading its credit rating by next year.

The company has raised cash to reduce its debt by selling stakes in it units in the Nordic region and has said it intends to speed up asset sales.

It is also considering disposing stakes in its businesses in Austria and Ireland.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Andrea Mandala; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.