Cellnex withdraws offer to buy a stake in Deutsche Telekom's unit

Emma Pinedo Reuters
Spain's Cellnex said on Wednesday it was no longer participating in the process for the potential acquisition of a stake in the company that operates Deutsche Telekom's telecommunications infrastructure in Germany and Austria.

Four sources close to the matter said on condition of anonymity to Reuters last month that Cellnex, Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator, had recently submitted a binding offer for Deutsche Funkturm GmbH (DFMG), Deutsche Telekom's towers business. L1N2YH0NM

In a short statement to the Spanish market supervisor, Cellnex said on Wednesday it was not longer part of the process, without elaborating further.

