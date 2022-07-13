US Markets
Cellnex withdraws offer to buy a stake in Deutsche Telekom's towers unit

Emma-Victoria Farr Reuters
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Spain's Cellnex said on Wednesday it is no longer looking to buy a stake in Deutsche Telekom's towers business, paving the way for a competing bid from a consortium led by to secure the estimated 18 billion euro deal.

By Emma-Victoria Farr and Emma Pinedo

LONDON/MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MCsaid on Wednesday it is no longer looking to buy a stake in Deutsche Telekom's DTEGn.DEtowers business, paving the way for a competing bid from a consortium led by KKR.N to secure the estimated 18 billion euro deal.

The sale process, which kicked off in March, has seen strategic bidders and infrastructure funds compete for a stake in the masts unit known as Deutsche Funkturm GmbH (DFMG).

KKR's rival offer, backed by U.S. investment firms Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Stonepeak, allows Deutsche Telekom to retain control of its towers business, while giving KKR some corporate governance control.

The transaction would rank as Germany's biggest deal this year and Europe's second largest, after the Benetton family and U.S. fund Blackstone's BX.N 58 billion euro takeover of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.

KKR BX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

