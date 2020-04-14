Cellnex to buy NOS's telecom-tower business in 375 mln euro deal

Contributor
Nathan Allen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain's Cellnex said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire Portuguese mobile operator NOS's telecom-tower business for an initial sum of 375 million euros ($409.69 million).

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire Portuguese mobile operator NOS's telecom-tower business for an initial sum of 375 million euros ($409.69 million).

Once completed, the acquisition of NOS Towering, which has around 2,000 phone masts, will boost Cellnex's core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by around 50 million euros, while its sales backlog will grow by 2 billion euros, the Spanish company said.

Following the initial payment, Cellnex said it would invest up to 175 million euros over the next six years in expanding the business.

The acquisition will be financed with available cash.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by Isla Binnie)

((Nathan.Allen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More