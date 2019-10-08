Cellnex to buy Arqiva's telecoms division for 2 bln pounds with a share capital increase

Contributor
Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Spanish wireless infrastructure operator Cellnex said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to buy Arqiva's telecoms division for 2.0 billion pounds ($2.46 billion).

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spanish wireless infrastructure operator Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to buy Arqiva's telecoms division for 2.0 billion pounds ($2.46 billion).

The company said it would launch a rights issue of 2.5 billion euro ($2.75 billion) to partially finance the acquisition.

The transaction involves the acquisition of about 7,400 owned sites and the rights to market about 900 additional sites in the United Kingdom.

The business and assets that the company will acquire are expected to generate up to about 170 million pounds ($208.71 million) of annual adjusted EBITDA in 2020.

Closing of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2020.

($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, editing by Andrés González and Ashifa Kassam)

((joanna.jonczyk@tr.com +48587785206))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters