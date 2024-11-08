News & Insights

Cellnex Telecom SA Announces Dividend Payout

November 08, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Cellnex Telecom SA (ES:CLNX) has released an update.

Cellnex Telecom SA is set to reward its shareholders with a dividend payout of 0.046 euros per share, totaling over 32 million euros, with payments scheduled for November 21, 2024. This move aligns with the company’s Shareholder Remuneration Policy and the dividends will be distributed through CaixaBank, S.A.

