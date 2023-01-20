Markets

Cellnex takeover would disrupt key strategic pivot

January 20, 2023 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Reuters

 Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A week after founder Tobias Martinez resigned from his chief executive role, Cellnex could also lose its shareholders. According to Spanish newspaper Okdiario, the 25 billion euros European phone tower operator may become the target of a joint takeover by U.S. rival American Tower and Canadian fund Brookfield Asset Management. 

Cellnex shares jumped nearly 9% on the report. But the gains don’t reflect a possible acquisition premium, usually around 30%. That may be because the M&A approach would come at an unusual time: Cellnex launched just two months ago a plan to regain investment grade by focusing on organic growth. Meanwhile the departure of Martinez was expected to herald a return to sobriety in a sector where low interest rates and high leverage boosted consolidation. 

In the age of higher interest rates, it may be time for the former predator to become prey. American Tower has already a presence in Europe, although minimal. Okdiario hints that Cellnex’s main shareholders, led by Italy’s Benetton family with an 8% stake, are inclined to sell. At 21 times its 2023 EBITDA multiple, the Spanish-listed group is cheaper than the 24 commanded by smaller and less-leveraged competitor Vantage Towers, the German-listed arm of Vodafone. Everything has a price, but the high premium needed to convince shareholders to change tack amid a strategic pivot could be hard to justify. (By Pierre Briancon) 

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Brutal stomping leaves Dr. Martens better priced

Jacinda Ardern gives supply shortage new meaning

Activist investing cries out for some pushback

Lufthansa offers Alitalia heir last chance to fly

Bond spat is odd look for Melrose deal machine

(Editing by Lisa Jucca and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.