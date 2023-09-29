Cellnex sells stake in units in Sweden, Denmark for $772 million to Stonepeak

Adds details in second and third paragraph

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone tower operator Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Friday it sold a 49% stake in its Swedish and Danish units to infrastructure investor Stonepeak for 730 million euros ($772.49 million).

Cellnex will keep a 51% stake in the holding company that owns all of its businesses in Denmark and Sweden, while Stonepeak will own the remainder, Cellnex said in a statement.

The deal is locked for five years after which each company will have preemptive rights to buy if the other seeks to sell, Cellnex said, adding that after the eighth year Cellnex will have the right to buy back the assets and Stonepeak will have the right to sell to a third party.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

Investment bank Nomura, Guggenheim Securities and law firm Herbert Smith Freehills advised Stonepeak, while AZ Capital and Baker and McKenzie advised Cellnex.

Earlier this year, Cellnex said it was shifting its strategy away from the aggressive acquisitions of mobile phone mast networks that made it one of the top players in Europe and focus instead on reducing its debt and obtaining investment grade from the main rating agencies by the end of next year.

($1 = 0.9450 euros)

