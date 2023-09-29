News & Insights

Cellnex sells 49% stake in units in Sweden, Denmark for 730 mln euros

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

September 29, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone tower operator Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Friday it sold a 49% stake in its Swedish and Danish units to infrastructure investor Stonepeak for 730 million euros ($772.49 million).

Cellnex said earlier this year it would shift its strategy away from the aggressive acquisitions of mobile phone mast networks around Europe and focus instead on reducing its debt and obtaining investment grade from the main rating agencies by the end of next year.

