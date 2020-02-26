Cellnex reports smaller net loss in 2019, core earnings reach target

Contributors
Joan Faus Reuters
Edited by Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Cellnex, Europe's largest mobile phone towers operator, reported Wednesday its net loss narrowed in 2019 from the year before and added its core earnings were in-line with its target.

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cellnex CLNX.MC, Europe's largest mobile phone towers operator, reported Wednesday its net loss narrowed in 2019 from the year before and added its core earnings were in-line with its target.

The company said it lost 9 million euros ($9.78 million) in 2019 compared to 15 million euros the year before.

The cell-tower operator said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 16% in 2019 to 686 million euros. The company had said in November it expected 2019 Ebitda would be between 680 million and 685 million.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, Edited by Inti Landauro)

((joan.faus@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More