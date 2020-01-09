Cellnex prices 450 mln euro bond issue

Contributor
Nathan Allen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Spain's Cellnex Telecom SA priced a 450 million euro ($499.64 million), seven-year bond issue on Thursday.

MADRID, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex Telecom SA CLNX.MC priced a 450 million euro ($499.64 million), seven-year bond issue on Thursday.

Proceeds from the bonds, which have a coupon rate of 1%, will be used for general corporate purposes, the telecom-tower operator said.

It said it was taking advantage of favourable market conditions to lower its average cost of debt and increase its average maturity.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Nathan.Allen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More