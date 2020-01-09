Cellnex prices 450 mln euro bond issue

MADRID, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex Telecom SA CLNX.MC priced a 450 million euro ($499.64 million), seven-year bond issue on Thursday.

Proceeds from the bonds, which have a coupon rate of 1%, will be used for general corporate purposes, the telecom-tower operator said.

It said it was taking advantage of favourable market conditions to lower its average cost of debt and increase its average maturity.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Nathan.Allen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.