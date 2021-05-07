Cellnex posts wider first-quarter net loss, rules out short-term profit

By Joan Faus

BARCELONA, May 7 (Reuters) - Spanish phone tower operator Cellnex CLNX.MC on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss widened to 43 million euros ($52 million) as its chief financial officer warned of losses in the short run.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator rose 47% to 381 million euros on revenue up 41% to 506 million, slightly exceeding Refinitiv Eikon estimates.

Since its listing in 2015, the Barcelona-based company, which has a market capitalisation of around 32 billion euros, has invested heavily buying up assets, assembling a portfolio of around 68,000 masts, which will reach a total of 110,000 in 12 European countries once its most recent operations are finalised.

"These are very good results because we maintain the growth trajectory of the past quarters," Chief Financial Officer Jose Manuel Aisa told Reuters, mentioning core earnings and recurring free cash flow increases.

Aisa played down the company's net loss - which reached 133 million euros last year - and its net financial debt which grew 35% from end-2020 to 8.8 billion euro in the first quarter, arguing that was to be expected given Cellnex's acquisitions.

He said Cellnex could register a profit once it invests at a lower pace than currently but noted that would not likely happen in the short run.

"The results will obviously flip once the company, with development and time, grows organically."

Cellnex said it had approved the payment of a dividend of 0.0174 euros per share, effective on June 17. Its stock price has increased over 2% in the past year.

($1 = 0.8300 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip)

