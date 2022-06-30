Cellnex offers stake to Deutsche Telekom as part of towers bid -sources

By Andres Gonzalez, Pamela Barbaglia and Emma-Victoria Farr

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC has offered Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE a small minority stake in its business as part of efforts to take control of the German company's towers unit in a deal worth about 18 billion euros ($18.77 billion), sources told Reuters.

Cellnex's bidding plan, backed by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO, will also allow Deutsche Telekom to retain a minority stake in the mobile towers unit, one of the sources said.

($1 = 0.9588 euros)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Pamela Barbaglia and Emma-Victoria Farr Editing by David Goodman)

