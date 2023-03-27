Cellnex names a new non-executive chair while it seeks a CEO

March 27, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by Corina Pons, Joan Faus, Andrés González for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, March 27 (Reuters) - Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Monday its board named Anne Bouverot as non-executive chair replacing current Chairman Bertrand Kan while Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator looks for a new chief executive.

Bouverot has been an independent board member since 2018, the company said in a statement to the Spanish stock regulator.

Marco Patuano was the leading candidate for the post. Patuano was Cellnex chairman in 2018-2019, and is former chief executive of Telecom Italia and Edizione.

With Anne Bouverot, a telecoms engineer and PhD in artificial intelligence, becoming chairperson, the company will continue seeking a successor for Tobias Martinez, Cellnex said in a press statement.

