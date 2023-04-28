Cellnex hires former chairman Patuano as new CEO

By Joan Faus

BARCELONA, April 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Friday it picked former chairman Marco Patuano to be its new chief executive from June 4, as Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator is embarked in a strategic shift focused in reducing debt.

The company's board will submit the three-year appointment to its shareholders during its annual meeting scheduled for May 31 or June 1.

Patuano was Cellnex chairman in 2018-2019, and is a former chief executive of Telecom Italia and Edizione.

The Barcelona-based group announced in January that its chief executive Tobias Martinez would step down in June.

After borrowing heavily to build the largest cellphone mast network in Europe, mainly through acquisitions, Cellnex in November shifted its strategy in a rising interest rate environment towards reducing its debt and getting a credit rating upgrade to make it cheaper.

The search for the new CEO prompted tension in the board and a series of resignations.

The announcement comes two days after the company named two new board members, one of them representing activist hedge fund TCI, which has become Cellnex's largest single shareholder.

In March, TCI demanded the removal of Cellnex's chair and two board members seeking to speed up the hiring of a new CEO.

Edizione, which has reduced its stake in Cellnex in the past years, now holds an 8.2% in the company, records show.

