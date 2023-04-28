Cellnex hires former chairman Patuano as new CEO

BARCELONA, April 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Friday it picked former chairman Marco Patuano to be its new chief executive from June, as Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator is embarked in a strategic shift focused in reducing debt.

Patuano was Cellnex chairman in 2018-2019, and is a former chief executive of Telecom Italia and Edizione.

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro)

((joan.faus@thomsonreuters.com;))

