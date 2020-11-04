Cellnex eyes investing up to $12.8 bln, confirms earnings guidance

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spanish phone tower operator Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Wednesday it was considering up to 11 billion euros ($12.81 billion)-worth of potential investments and confirmed it expects its bottom line to remain negative in the coming quarters even as core earnings rise.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 68% to 838 million euros between January and September.

Net losses in that time totalled 84 million euros, which the company blamed on costs and amortization linked to a multi-billion euro investment drive.

($1 = 0.8585 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro)

