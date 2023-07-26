News & Insights

Cellnex explores sale of a slice in 1 billion euros worth Sweden, Denmark units- sources

July 26, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Amy-Jo Crowley and Andres Gonzalez for Reuters ->

By Amy-Jo Crowley and Andres Gonzalez

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC is exploring a sale of a stake in its Nordic operations that could value the unit at to 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to pay down debt.

The telecoms group is working with bankers at AZ Capital, a Spanish boutique financial advisory firm, to gauge interest in its Swedish and Denmark operations, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

