Cellectis S.A. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results and Updates

Cellectis S.A. ( (CLLS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cellectis S.A. presented to its investors.

Cellectis S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell and gene therapies through its pioneering gene-editing platform, primarily in the field of oncology. In its latest earnings report, Cellectis provided key business updates and financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company highlighted ongoing patient enrollment in its UCART22 and UCART20x22 clinical programs, with plans to present phase 1 data and development strategies in 2025. It also reported progress in its strategic partnership with AstraZeneca, which includes multiple R&D projects in cell and gene therapy. Financially, Cellectis demonstrated a solid cash position of $264 million as of September 30, 2024, with a cash runway projected into 2027. Revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, increased significantly to $34.1 million, compared to $7.2 million in the previous year, primarily due to progress in collaboration agreements. Despite a consolidated net loss of $42.7 million for the nine months, this was an improvement from the $59.3 million loss reported in the same period of 2023. Looking forward, Cellectis remains focused on advancing its clinical trials and expanding its collaboration with AstraZeneca, aiming to bring potentially life-saving therapies to patients with unmet medical needs.

