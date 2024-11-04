News & Insights

Cellectis S.A. Releases Interim Financial Results

November 04, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Cellectis SA (CLLS) has released an update.

Cellectis S.A. has released its unaudited financial statements for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024, highlighting its adherence to international accounting standards. The report reflects the company’s financial position in U.S. dollars, showcasing its assets and liabilities. Investors should note the potential risks and uncertainties impacting the company’s future financial performance.

