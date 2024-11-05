Cellectis SA: Financial Growth Amidst Strategic Partnerships

Cellectis SA ( (CMVLF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cellectis SA presented to its investors.

Cellectis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene-edited CAR-T cell therapies for cancer and gene therapies for various diseases, leveraging its TALEN® gene-editing technology and PulseAgile electroporation system. The company, headquartered in Paris, France, also operates in New York and Raleigh, and is listed on both the Nasdaq Global Market and Euronext Growth.

Cellectis recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting ongoing clinical trials and strategic partnerships. Notably, the company announced the appointment of Dr. Adrian Kilcoyne as Chief Medical Officer, a key addition as they advance their cell therapy treatments. Moreover, Cellectis is partnering with AstraZeneca on several research programs targeting both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Financially, Cellectis reported a substantial increase in cash reserves, reaching $264 million as of September 30, 2024, ensuring a runway into 2027. Revenue for the nine-month period ending September 2024 increased significantly to $34.1 million, driven by milestones achieved with AstraZeneca and Servier. However, the company still reported a net loss of $42.7 million for the period, although this was an improvement from the previous year’s loss.

Cellectis is focused on the continued enrollment in its UCART22 and UCART20x22 clinical programs, with data and development strategies expected in 2025. The company is also exploring novel treatments under its collaboration with AstraZeneca, which includes multiple allogeneic CAR-T therapies and in vivo gene therapies.

Looking ahead, Cellectis remains optimistic about its strategic partnerships and the progress of its clinical trials. The management emphasizes the company’s commitment to advancing its gene-editing technology and bringing innovative therapies to patients with unmet medical needs.

