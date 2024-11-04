Cellectis reports Q3 EPS (22c), consensus (21c)

Reports Q3 revenue $18.05M, consensus $5.4M. “This quarter, we were thrilled to welcome Dr. Kilcoyne to Cellectis (CLLS) as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kilcoyne joins us at a pivotal time for the Company, bringing extensive experience in drug development as we are progressing in our clinical programs. We expect to present Phase 1 dataset and late-stage development strategy in 2025 for UCART22 in ALL and UCART20x22 for NHL” said Andre Choulika, CEO at Cellectis.

