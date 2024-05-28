Cellectis Fortifies Cash Reserves, Advances Trials

Cellectis SA (CLLS) has released an update.

Cellectis SA, a biotech firm specializing in gene editing, has completed a significant $140 million additional equity investment by AstraZeneca, boosting its cash reserves to $143 million and extending its operational runway into 2026. The company is advancing pivotal clinical trials in cell and gene therapies targeting severe diseases, with updates expected by the end of 2024. Despite a slight decrease in cash from the previous quarter, the AstraZeneca investment positions Cellectis to focus on its therapeutic segment and collaborations for future medicine innovations.

