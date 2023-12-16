Cellectis (EPA:ALCLS) Price Target Increased by 21.57% to 10.54

The average one-year price target for Cellectis (EPA:ALCLS) has been revised to 10.54 / share. This is an increase of 21.57% from the prior estimate of 8.67 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 283.83% from the latest reported closing price of 2.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCLS is 0.01%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 761K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 414K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCLS by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCLS by 0.44% over the last quarter.

