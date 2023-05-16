Cellectis (EPA:ALCLS) Price Target Decreased by 28.57% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Cellectis (EPA:ALCLS) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an decrease of 28.57% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 459.82% from the latest reported closing price of 1.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCLS is 0.01%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.81% to 1,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 761K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCLS by 12.25% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 414K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 30.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCLS by 59.26% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 109K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCLS by 22.10% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 61K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALCLS by 21.05% over the last quarter.

