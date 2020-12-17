Cellectis (CLLS) Jumps: Stock Rises 9%

Cellectis S.A. CLLS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 40.5% in the past one-month time frame.



The move came after the company withdrew its proposed underwritten offering of American Depositary Shares owing to challenging market conditions.



The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Cellectis currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is Repligen Corporation RGEN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

