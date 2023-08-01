Cellectis - ADR (CLLS) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 11.62

The average one-year price target for Cellectis - ADR (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been revised to 11.62 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 10.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.68 to a high of 16.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 458.68% from the latest reported closing price of 2.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectis - ADR. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLS is 0.02%, an increase of 37.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 71.57% to 18,090K shares. The put/call ratio of CLLS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Focus Capital Management holds 4,487K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares, representing an increase of 40.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 2,187K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,849K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 75.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 262.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,849K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 62.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 127.15% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,438K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.