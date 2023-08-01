News & Insights

Stocks
CLLS

Cellectis - ADR (CLLS) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 11.62

August 01, 2023 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Cellectis - ADR (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been revised to 11.62 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 10.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.68 to a high of 16.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 458.68% from the latest reported closing price of 2.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectis - ADR. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLS is 0.02%, an increase of 37.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 71.57% to 18,090K shares. CLLS / Cellectis - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CLLS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CLLS / Cellectis - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Long Focus Capital Management holds 4,487K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares, representing an increase of 40.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 2,187K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,849K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 75.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 262.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,849K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 62.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 127.15% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,438K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.