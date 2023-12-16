Cellectis - ADR (CLLS) Price Target Increased by 20.85% to 11.75

The average one-year price target for Cellectis - ADR (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been revised to 11.75 / share. This is an increase of 20.85% from the prior estimate of 9.72 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.75 to a high of 16.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 267.04% from the latest reported closing price of 3.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectis - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLS is 0.01%, a decrease of 33.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.74% to 14,634K shares. The put/call ratio of CLLS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Focus Capital Management holds 4,487K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,849K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,849K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,438K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,164K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing a decrease of 21.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 29.38% over the last quarter.

