Cellectis - ADR (CLLS) Price Target Increased by 11.03% to 11.29

The average one-year price target for Cellectis - ADR (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been revised to 11.29 / share. This is an increase of 11.03% from the prior estimate of 10.16 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.71 to a high of 16.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,070.77% from the latest reported closing price of 0.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectis - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLS is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 17,160K shares. The put/call ratio of CLLS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Focus Capital Management holds 4,487K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 2,187K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,849K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,849K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,438K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

