Cellectar's Iopofosine I 131 In Combination With EBRT Found To Be Safe In Phase 1 Trial

March 04, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) announced on Monday that iopofosine I 131, combined with external beam radiation therapy or EBRT, was found to be safe and tolerated for Squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck in a Phase 1 clinical trial supported by a SPORE Grant.

Patients in the trial were administered two therapeutic doses of iopofosine I 131 at a fixed fractionated dose of 15.6 mCi/m2 on days 1 and 8. SPECT/CT imaging was used to measure the body's distribution of iopofosine I 131.

Following this, patients underwent EBRT to achieve the 60-70 Gray radiation dose. The study reported a complete remission rate of 64% among patients, with an Overall Response Rate of 73% in patients who were highly resistant to treatment.

Furthermore, the research highlighted the effectiveness of tumor control, with an overall survival rate of 67% and a progression-free survival rate of 42% at the 12-month mark.

Overall, 92% of patients experienced adverse events related to treatment. The most common treatment-related adverse events of any grade included thrombocytopenia, lymphopenia, neutropenia, and anemia as these were consistent with the known toxicity profile of iopofosine I 131.

